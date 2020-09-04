Jason Statham Has Landed His Next Big Action Role, And Sign Me Up

Five Eyes is planning to start up production in Europe this October, with international distribution sales for the film already in the works at this fall’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is described as a globe-trotting mission that will ask Statham’s character to use all his “charm, ingenuity and stealth” to track down and infiltrate a billionaire broker named Greg Simmonds. Another character in the mix is a tech expert named Sarah Fidel. Both Simmonds and Fidel have yet to be cast.