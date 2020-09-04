Henry Cavill's Bond Chances Improving, And Honestly He Looks Good In A Suit

So, it’s easy to see why Cavill would be the likable choice. Plus, it’s always fun to do a little speculating, whether or not Henry Cavill could even be in the cards. The actor did, after all, already audition for Bond back when Daniel Craig was also auditioning. (In fact, Cavill was deemed too fat, per his own recollections.) Plus, he’s already gotten his spy on thanks to the underrated Man From U.N.C.L.E. movie from Guy Ritchie. Ultimately, the important thing here is that we’re getting close to the time we get to wave farewell to Craig and welcome in a newcomer. I can’t wait.