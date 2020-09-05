Daisy Ridley Has A Lot Of Gigs Booked After Saying She Had Trouble Booking Gigs Post Star Wars

So while Daisy Ridley may have lamented a run of bad luck with auditions after Star Wars, it seems like she ultimately has some solid work lined up in the coming months. She’s not the only Star Wars cast member who’s keeping busy. Kelly Marie Tran was recently cast as the lead in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Adam Driver will appear in Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic Gucci. And John Boyega, who’s been equally open about the struggles he’s faced in moving on from Star Wars, has also been hard at work on projects like the upcoming Small Axe.