First Look At David Fincher's Netflix Film Mank, AKA The Movie That Put Mindhunter Season 3 On Hold

Having directed acclaimed films like Zodiac, The Social Network and Gone Girl, David Fincher has solidified himself as one of the most skilled filmmakers in all of Hollywood. So it’s easy to understand why cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the release of his latest film, Mank. While we’re still holding out for a trailer for the Netflix film (which essentially delayed a new season of Mindhunter), we now have a few sweet images from the Citizen Kane-centric biopic.
The first images from David Fincher’s Mank are truly a sight to behold. The shots from the period piece reveal a number of the film’s stars, such as Gary Oldman’s Herman Mankiewicz, Amanda Seyfried’s Marion Davies and Lilly Collins’ Rita Alexander. Seyfried shared the photos on Instagram, and you can check them out below:
When looking at these images, words like “gorgeous” and “perfect” come to mind. It looks like David Fincher went all in on the 1940s aesthetic, and the final product is a sight to behold. Given Fincher’s track record, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he committed so heavily to the time period.
Mank tells the story of celebrated screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz’s work on the screenplay for Citizen Kane. The film chronicles the issues between Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles, specifically their dispute over screenwriting credit.
David Fincher is directing the film from a screenplay written by his late father, Jack Fincher. Fincher is also producing alongside Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski. And for the film’s score, Fincher will once again be joining forces with Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.
Of course, while fans rejoice over the first look at David Fincher’s new movie, they may be equally anxious when it comes to the future of Mindhunter, on which he serves as a producer. The show received critical acclaim during its first two seasons but has since been indefinitely put on hold in large part due to Fincher’s work on Mank.
Although its future appears uncertain at the moment, it sounds like David Fincher isn’t quite done with the true crime series. He’s previously claimed that he actually has a five-season plan in mind for the show, so it’s entirely possible that he could return to work on the show after he’s completed Mank. And if this is indeed the case, fans will be more than happy to see it happen.
But until we have Mindhunter back on our screens, we can absolutely look forward to his work on Mank. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it would appear that David Fincher has a clear vision for the film, and it’s going to be fun to see the dramatic story play out on screen.
As of right now, Netflix has not announced an official release date for Mank.