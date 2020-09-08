Apparently They Didn’t All Get Deleted, Because Someone Found Cats’ Infamous Buttholes

Each year the Holiday Season brings a slew of new movie releases, with studios hoping to back buckets of cash as movie fans head to theaters to enjoy their time off. Last year one of those movies was Top Hooper's Cats, which broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. Moviegoers found the adaptation fascinating and bizarre, and it was the subject of countless memes. There was also reports of of a "butthole cut" of Cats, which made the movie's cast anatomically correct. And now it looks like one fan might have spotted a few that managed to make it into the theatrical cut.