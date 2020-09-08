Apparently They Didn’t All Get Deleted, Because Someone Found Cats’ Infamous Buttholes

Leave a Comment
Each year the Holiday Season brings a slew of new movie releases, with studios hoping to back buckets of cash as movie fans head to theaters to enjoy their time off. Last year one of those movies was Top Hooper's Cats, which broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. Moviegoers found the adaptation fascinating and bizarre, and it was the subject of countless memes. There was also reports of of a "butthole cut" of Cats, which made the movie's cast anatomically correct. And now it looks like one fan might have spotted a few that managed to make it into the theatrical cut.
Shortly after Cats arrived in theaters last December, the movie went viral for a variety of reasons. One of the stories that got the most attention was reports that the visual effects artists added and then cut out countless buttholes for the movie's ensemble. And while this news was excellent fodder for social media content, someone thinks they've spotted some of the infamous body parts in the movie version of Cats. Check it out below.
Is that what I think it is? Because it looks like the alternate version of Cats might be closer than we originally thought. Either that, or the infamous "butthole cut" of the musical adaptation was simply invaded our minds Inception style. Either way, no one could have predicted this type of conversation around Andrew Lloyd Webber's infamous musical at this time last year.
The above post comes to us from Twitter, where one user paused their version of Cats and seemingly spotted an anatomically correct cast member in Tom Hooper's already infamous musical blockbuster. It's hard to tell, as the fur on said cat is rather dark. Still, it seems that the infamous butthole cut may have been among us all along.
Cats is one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's many famous stage musicals. And while the show based off of T.S. Eliot's poems was once the longest running show on Broadway, the movie failed to capture that same magic. And with Les Miserables helmer Tom Hooper directing a cast of big names, the Cats movie had the potential to be another success story. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case when it arrives in theaters.
Rather than emulating the signature makeup and costuming of the stage musical, Tom Hooper and company pushed for Cats to use cutting edge digital fur technology to transform the cast into felines. The results left much to be desired, and there were some visual effects that were released that weren't completed at all. In fact, Hooper and company released an updated version in theaters in hopes of sidestepping the viral response.
While Cats wasn't the award darling that Les Miserables was back in 2012, the movie musical certainly did manage to capture the attention of the public and join the pop culture lexicon in an unexpected way. And considering how movies of that ilk often become cult favorites, only time will tell how Cats' reputation will continue to age over time.
CinemaBlend will continue to do our duty and update you on all things Cats' butthole cut in the future. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.