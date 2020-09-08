Of Course, Even Christopher Nolan’s Script For Tenet Sounds Wildly Complicated

It's all in the script, which is sort of a remarkable. It's like a blueprint of Christopher Nolan's brain. It's one of the most intense and complex and fascinating scripts I've ever read. Making it, I have to say really honestly, making it for me, I had to take it piece by piece and literally sometimes minute by minute. And by that, I mean sometimes before the camera rolled or someone said 'rolling', I would then run from my starting mark and I would run to Chris, and I would say 'Which direction?' Like, remind me, 'cause I don't want to, you know... So it was sort of like, piece by piece for me. But then when I watched the whole movie, I had kind of an experience in a way, strangely enough, almost like it was the first time I was seeing them. 'Cause it was the first time I was seeing all of it pieced together and sort of going, 'Oh, that's... Oh, I see, that's that?' And so there was a lot of that for me.