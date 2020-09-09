Black Boys Director Explains Why The Title Is Supposed To Be Confrontational

It was around 2017 and that was when take a knee was happening… there was the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement and we’d been seeing a lot of the police killings on the news, and I was just sort of watching how white Americans were responding to these things, and I felt like there wasn’t nearly as much outage as I would have expected to be witnessing these murders, and also watching the backlash against the sports activism…

It really got me thinking about these questions around the humanity of Black men and boys. Why didn’t white people seem to care more when they die? And why don’t we see more of the full humanity of Black men and boys depicted in the media? Why doesn’t there seem to be more respect for that? So, those were kind of the central questions driving Black Boys but really looking at this, this issue is kind of the thing we don't want to talk about in America, you know, and that’s why we called it Black Boys, it’s kind of confrontational. It’s sort of like, nobody wants to talk about the way that Black men and boys are treated. Especially white people don’t want to talk about it.