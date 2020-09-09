Frozen’s Olaf Is Getting An Origin Story On Disney+ And It Sounds Perfect

The only other traditional Frozen short, Frozen Fever, came out in 2015 attached to the theatrical release of the live-action Cinderella. It makes one wonder if there was a plan to release Once Upon a Snowman theatrically, but that those plans were scrapped following the shakeup of the release calendar. Perhaps plans were to release this in theaters attached to Reya and the Last Dragon, which we originally were going to see in November. It's also possible that this was always eyed as a Disney+ release. One wonders if the popularity of streaming and the need to continually produce new content could lead to the end of theatrical shorts, which is maybe unsurprising, but no less unfortunate.