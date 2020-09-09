Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Reveals Rey's Wild Alternate Bloodline

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's almost hard to believe, but The Rise of Skywalker is quickly approaching its one-year anniversary. Following the departure of Colin Trevorrow, J.J. Abrams returned to the galaxy far far away in an attempt to wrap up the nine-film Skywalker Saga. One of the many overarching questions hanging over the sequel trilogy was Rey's parentage, and Daisy Ridley recently spoke to how that changed throughout the years, including one wild alternate choice for her lineage.