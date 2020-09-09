Walt Disney World Is Cancelling Its Holiday Events, Here's What's Happening Instead

Needless to say, 2020 at Walt Disney World hasn't exactly been the year that we all thought it would be. The resort spent several months closed and while it has since reopened, it's just not the same place right now. A number of the most popular events in the parks, like parades and fireworks, are canceled until further notice in order to prevent crowds from gathering. The same decision-making led to the official cancellation of the resort's traditional Halloween event, Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party, and now the same thing has happened for the winter holidays.