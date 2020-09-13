Universal Studios' Orlando's Epic Universe Theme Park Is Dead, Even If It Still Happens

However, it seems likely that as time passes, any or all of these brands could fall out of popularity with fans, and thus become less appealing to build a theme park around. The Wizarding World is still insanely popular on the whole, and the two Harry Potter-themed lands at the existing Universal theme parks draw in huge crowds. However, the fact is that the Fantastic Beasts series has never been as successful as the main franchise. If the upcoming third movie, which is just over a year away at this point, continues the downward trend, then Universal could very easily reconsider dedicating space in the new park to it, especially if the land still hasn't even started being built by that point, which seems likely.