Another Disney Attraction Is Reducing Operating Hours, But It Makes Sense

Of course, with the parks closing early there's little reason for the Skyliner to operate during its original schedule as there would be no place for it to go. The Skyliner runs for 90 minutes after a park's closure, which should be more than enough time to move everybody off to their resort hotel. Of course, with parks like Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios now closing as early as 7pm, that means you'll be on the Skyliner no later than 8:30pm, as confirmed by WDWNT, which is likely a lot earlier than most people are planning to call it a night when on vacation at Disney World.