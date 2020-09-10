Gal Gadot Shares COVID Test Photo Ahead Of Return To Filming Netflix’s Red Notice With Dwayne Johnson

Leave a Comment
Just because some film productions are starting back up after pausing earlier this year doesn’t mean we don’t still live in precarious times. The current health crisis continues to loom large, meaning said productions need to take extra steps to ensure a healthy and safe working environment. Fortunately, it looks like the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice is doing just that, as evidenced by photos shared by Gal Gadot, who stars alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Take a look at Gal Gadot undergoing a COVID-19 test while she’s on the Red Notice set, all while showing off a cool shirt in the process.
For those of you who don’t understand French, Après Corona translates to “After Corona,” and I think we can all agree with the sentiment that we “cannot wait for this shit to end.” These shirts are available for preorder at Sol-Angeles, and all the proceeds will go to the World Health Organization and aid its fight in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
More importantly, it’s good to see that those working on Red Notice are taking the necessary precautions to combat COVID-19, as evidenced by the nose swab Gal Gadot goes through in the photo above. However, having such protective measures in place doesn’t necessarily guarantee there won’t be problems. Remember, just last week, The Batman had to pause filming just several days after resuming due to Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19.
Still, if the proverbial show must go on, better safe than sorry, which is the mantra that the Red Notice teams seems to be following. Red Notice kicked off principal photography in Atlanta, Georgia back in January, but like so many movies that were filming earlier this year, cameras stopped rolling in March due to the pandemic.
Along with these COVID-19 tests, Dwayne Johnson, revealed last month that the Red Notice production was setting up a quarantine bubble, similar to what the NBA has been doing at Walt Disney World. It’s unclear when Red Notice will wrap up filming, but assuming there aren’t any more complications, I imagine that stage of the creative process will conclude before the year is done. After all, Johnson needs to get ready to shoot Black Adam.
Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson are joined in Red Notice by Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. The action comedy centers on an INTERPOL agent who’s been tasked with hunting down the world’s most wanted art thief. Red Notice marks Johnson’s second collaboration with director Rawson Marhall Thurber, with the two of them having previously worked on 2018’s Rampage together.
Acquired by Universal Pictures and Legendary Entertainment in 2018, Red Notice was originally supposed to be released in theaters on June 12, 2020, with it later being delayed to November 13 of the same year. However, by July 2019, Red Notice was moved to Netflix, though it’s still unclear when the movie will drop on the streaming service.
Keep checking in with CinemaBlend for more updates concerning Red Notice, and be sure to look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are supposed to hit theaters later this year, such as Gal Gadot’s next cinematic endeavors, Wonder Woman 1984 and Death on the Nile.