Snake Eyes: 7 Quick Things To Know About The G.I. Joe Movie

Principal Photography Wrapped In February 2020

This extended delay, however, has little to do with the production being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic as principal photography for Snake Eyes wrapped in February 2020, just weeks before the entertainment industry was brought to an abrupt halt. The announcement that shooting had wrapped came via an Instagram post from the film's lead, who praised the cast and crew for everything they did during the shoot in locations such as Vancouver, Canada and Japan. It still remains to be seen, however, if there will be any reshoots required ahead of the action flick's October 2021 release.