No Big Deal, Just Fast And Furious 9's Michelle Rodriguez Seemingly Confirming Those Space Rumors

After eight theatrical installments and a spinoff, one would think the Fast and Furious franchise has already given moviegoers just about everything. The films started by presenting audiences with straightforward street racing but have since featured skydiving cars, massive tanks and even a cybernetically advanced super soldier. Of course, there is still one piece of territory the series has yet to venture to – space. Yes, it’s hard to believe Fast and Furious has yet to enter the final frontier but, based on recent comments from Michelle Rodriguez, that could change in Fast and Furious 9.