No Big Deal, Just Fast And Furious 9's Michelle Rodriguez Seemingly Confirming Those Space Rumors

After eight theatrical installments and a spinoff, one would think the Fast and Furious franchise has already given moviegoers just about everything. The films started by presenting audiences with straightforward street racing but have since featured skydiving cars, massive tanks and even a cybernetically advanced super soldier. Of course, there is still one piece of territory the series has yet to venture to – space. Yes, it’s hard to believe Fast and Furious has yet to enter the final frontier but, based on recent comments from Michelle Rodriguez, that could change in Fast and Furious 9.
It wasn’t too long ago that Chris “Ludacris” Bridges hinted that the upcoming F9 could indeed take the franchise to space. While the actor avoided confirming any story details, it would now seem that Michelle Rodriguez has officially let the cat out of the bag:
Oh, no way! How did you guys find that out! Damn! See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes when a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it. Things get out.
At first glance, some would think that Michelle Rodriguez was being sarcastic when she was speaking on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, but she sounded incredibly enthusiastic when talking about it. You can check out her actual reaction down below:
Let’s be honest. Most of us have joked about the prospect of the Fast and Furious movies going into space eventually, though some may not have believed that it would really happen. But when it comes to this series of films, nothing is truly surprising at this this point.
F9 will pit Dominic Toretto and his crew against his younger brother Jakob, a skilled driver and assassin who joins forces with the team’s old enemy, Cipher. With this, one has to wonder what would take the team to space. Could Jakob and Cipher’s plans somehow involve space travel? And of course, one has to wonder how Toretto and his family would theoretically traverse the surface while in space. There’s always the possibility that the team manages to get some tricked out lunar rovers.
Aside from potential space travel, the Fast and Furious franchise still has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve. The main series is set to go out with a bang with its tenth and final installment, which will fulfill a sweet promise made by Vin Diesel. Meanwhile, spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is set to get a sequel, while a female-led spinoff is also in development.
Even though it’s been around for nearly two decades, the Fast and the Furious franchise keeps adding new elements to its lore, and fans still can’t get enough of it. F9 is primed to be a major installment and, if the team does make it to space, it’ll be a cinematic event for the ages.
F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.