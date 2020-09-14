Another Justice League Star Is Standing With Ray Fisher

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll over the past few years, with Warner Bros. releasing a slew of critically acclaimed blockbusters. But the first few installments in the DCEU were shaky, including the theatrical cut of Justice League. That infamous blockbuster was changed greatly once Zack Snyder departed, with Joss Whedon stepping in for extensive reshoots and the goal of getting Justice League out in theaters on time. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has made accusations of abusive behavior against Whedon, and now another member of the cast has put their support behind the actor.