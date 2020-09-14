Another Justice League Star Is Standing With Ray Fisher

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll over the past few years, with Warner Bros. releasing a slew of critically acclaimed blockbusters. But the first few installments in the DCEU were shaky, including the theatrical cut of Justice League. That infamous blockbuster was changed greatly once Zack Snyder departed, with Joss Whedon stepping in for extensive reshoots and the goal of getting Justice League out in theaters on time. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has made accusations of abusive behavior against Whedon, and now another member of the cast has put their support behind the actor.
A few months ago Ray Fisher alleged that Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of Justice League was "gross" and "abusive." While he's unable to expand on said allegations for legal reasons, his co-star Jason Momoa recently expressed his support of Fisher. And now another member of the cast has posted, Kiersey Clemons. Her previously cut role as Iris West will finally be seen thanks to the upcoming Snyder Cut, and Clemons took to social media to help spread Ray Fisher's message. Check it out below.
Short and to the point, it's clear that Kiersey Clemons has Ray Fisher's back in his ongoing battle with Warner Bros. over Justice League. While the two stars likely never worked together in the movie, she's still putting her support behind her fellow actor and colleague. We'll just have to wait and see how the drama all shakes out in the future.
Kiersey Clemons shared her message of support toward Ray Fisher over on her personal Instagram page. With it came a shot of Clemons playing Iris West in Justice League, from a sequence that was ultimately dropped from the theatrical cut. We'll finally get to see her character in the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, which will also feature much more of Fisher's character Cyborg. Now Clemons is also the latest Justice League star to get behind the 33 year-old actor's fight against the WB and Joss Whedon in particular.
Joss Whedon stepped in to complete Justice League after filmmaker Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy. The studio pushed for a more comedic take on the project, and extensive reshoots greatly altered the original director's vision fro the project. And in addition to cutting characters and plot points, Ray Fisher alleges that Joss Whedon's behavior on set was toxic.
The details or Ray Fisher's allegations are overall a mystery, with the actor making it clear that he's unable to share more information for legal reasons. But the Justice League actor occasionally uses social media to give cryptic updates about his ongoing battle with the studio. And in the meantime, the Snyder Cut is closer to release every day.
While the theatrical release of Justice League mostly kept Cyborg to the sidelines, Zack Snyder and Ray Fisher have both teased how integral the hero was to the original story. As such, the Snyder Cut will likely change what audiences think of Cyborg. As for Fisher himself, he'll be dealing with own set of twist and turns IRL as the ongoing situation regarding Joss Whedon shakes out.
The Snyder Cut is expected to arrive in four one-hour installments over on HBO Max in 2021. In the meantime check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.