The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie Teases Insane Action For Harley, And I Can’t Wait

While we've seen very little from The Suicide Squad, the sort-of-sequel and sort-of-reboot of the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, the behind-the-scenes trailer released at DC Fandome certainly shows a movie with a quite different atmosphere to it than the original movie had. The cast of characters is even more extensive than the first time around, and what we see them getting up to in the trailer just looks nuts. And according to Margot Robbie, some of what her character, Harley Quinn, will do in the new movie is some of the most difficult work the actress has ever done.
While Margot Robbie doesn't go into a great deal of detail, because spoilers, the actress explained during the DC Fandome Q&A that Harley has a massive action sequence midway through The Suicide Squad that she honestly didn't believe would be able to be completed in the time they had, and yet, it was done, and it apparently looks amazing. According to Robbie...
When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does, which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot on screen. We shot it in like four days, and I remember looking at the schedule and being like, 'Oh my God, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it — like, really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool. When you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.
We see Harley Quinn involved a couple of significant action sequences in the DC Fandome footage for The Suicide Squad. One is from a beach battle where we see the image above, where Harley is blowing things up with a rocket launcher. In another clip, we see Harley Quinn dressed up a bit nicer, surrounded by numerous thugs who she is having little trouble taking down one after the other. The scene being discussed by Margot Robbie here could be either of these sequences or even something else entirely.
I'm certainly excited to see everything that The Suicide Squad has to offer. The cast is impressive, and just plain massive, which I'm guessing indicates that more than one member of Task Force X isn't going to survive the film. And there is certainly a lot of James Gunn style on display even in the small pieces of what we've seen. Some of the new members of the Suicide Squad are perhaps some of the last members of DC's cast of characters we would have expected, but that means we can't even guess what they have in store for us.
The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021.