Ant-Man 3 Has Just Added A Lovecraft Country Star In A Major Role

Leave a Comment
Following the behemoth that was Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man 3 is one of the many projects Marvel Studios currently has in the works. Not much is known about the project thus far, but we do know that the story has been figured out. Now, it would appear that the threequel has tapped has found a new cast member in the form of a Lovecraft Country star, and his character could have massive ramifications on the MCU moving forward.
Marvel Studios has reportedly tapped Jonathan Majors for Ant-Man 3, per Deadline. And according to the trade’s sources, Majors will play fan-favorite Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. The sources also mentioned that Kang’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could involve a twist or two that sets him apart from his comic book counterpart. However, it’s still believed that he will be a major villain in Ant-Man 3.
Ant-Man 3 is being produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Peyton Reed from a script by Jeff Loveness. Jonathan Majors will join a cast that includes the likes of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas.
Jonathan Majors has been making a serious name for himself over the past few years. In 2020 alone, he starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and began headlining HBO’s critically acclaimed horror, fantasy series Lovecraft Country. He previously had roles in films like White Boy Rick and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.
Originally introduced in the pages of Fantastic Four back in 1963, Kang is a possible descendant of Reed Richards who hails from the 31st century. When the time traveler takes a trip to the 20th century, he comes into conflict with Doctor doom and even the Avengers. And in an attempt to return home, he goes too far into the future and returns to a war-torn Earth. With this, he manages to take control of the new world and dubs himself Kang the Conqueror. But he soon resolves to take over the Earth of the 20th century due to the fact that his own world is dying.
Kang the Conqueror is a classic Marvel Comics villain and one that fans have been wanting to see in the MCU for some time now. With Thanos now out of the picture, many assumed that Kang would take on the role as the MCU’s next Big Bad. Now, it seems that those dreams will be realized.
The vast presence of the Quantum Realm within the Ant-Man franchise could have something to do with Kang’s appearance, but that remains to be seen. Peyton Reed has, however, teased that this installment will be larger in scope than its predecessors, which means we’ll be in for more than a small and quirky story this time around. But whatever the case, news of Jonathan Majors joining as Kang is an exciting prospect, and he should be able to provide the gravitas necessary to bring the compelling villain to life.
Ant-Man 3 is reportedly set to start shooting in 2021 and hit theaters in 2022.