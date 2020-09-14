Ant-Man 3 Has Just Added A Lovecraft Country Star In A Major Role

Originally introduced in the pages of Fantastic Four back in 1963, Kang is a possible descendant of Reed Richards who hails from the 31st century. When the time traveler takes a trip to the 20th century, he comes into conflict with Doctor doom and even the Avengers. And in an attempt to return home, he goes too far into the future and returns to a war-torn Earth. With this, he manages to take control of the new world and dubs himself Kang the Conqueror. But he soon resolves to take over the Earth of the 20th century due to the fact that his own world is dying.