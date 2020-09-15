Justice League’s Ray Fisher Says Warner Bros. Has ‘Avoided’ Key Witnesses In Investigation

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. And while the fandom is eager to see Zack Snyder's Justice League vision finally come to fruition in HBO Max next year, the infamous blockbuster is also the source of some controversy. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has alleged toxic and and abusive behavior during Joss Whedon's reshoot period, and now he maintains that the investigation isn't speaking to key witnesses.
Ray Fisher made his DCEU in Justice League as Victor Stone/Cyborg, with a ton of the character's story being left on the cutting room floor after Zack Snyder departed the project amid a family tragedy. Months ago Fisher alleged that there was a ton of toxic behavior during this period, although the 33 year-old actor wasn't able to share more details due to legal reasons. Now he's giving an update on the proceedings, tweeting:
To-date, the 'independent' firm hired by Warner Bros. has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR. They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives. Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit Warner Bros.' false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E
Well, there you have it. While Ray Fisher has to be specific about what type of language he uses, it looks like the Justice League star isn't happy with the internal investigations happening over at Warner Bros. regarding his allegations. Fisher wants more witness accounts to be taken in, in order to allow for the full picture to be seen. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out as the situation continues.
Ray Fisher went to Twitter to share his thoughts about Justice League and the investigation being done by Warner Bros. Fisher's original allegations were aimed at both Joss Whedon and DC boss Geoff Johns, claiming the two encouraged a toxic work environment when the cast and crew assembled for the movie's extensive reshoots.
Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
A number of Justice League actors have voiced their support for Ray Fisher's real-life fight for justice. Most recently Aquaman himself Jason Momoa voiced (NSFW) support for his co-stars, adding more momentum behind the accusations. And while Kiersey Clemons was cut from Justice League and never actually worked with Joss Whedon, she recently posted her own message of solidarity with Fisher. Only time will tell how the investigation shakes out, and how many more twists and turns will come in the following weeks.
Justice League has clearly had an unprecedented trajectory. Because after years of fan campaigning, the Snyder Cut will finally become a reality. The four upcoming one-hour long installment are expected to greatly expand Cyborg's story. And while Ray Fisher is no doubt psyched to see his footage finally make it into the public space, he's also in the middle of a tense situation with the studio.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Justice League as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.