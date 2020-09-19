Kang The Conqueror: What You Need To Know About The Potential Ant-Man 3 Villain

Kang’s Battle Armor Gives Him Various Superhuman Abilities

While possessing no powers of his own, Kang the Conqueror managed to develop a special suit composed of a rare 40th-Century synthetic alloy that gives him special abilities he can control with his mind. He can lift up to five tons, emit concussive energy blasts and electric shocks, and even fly with a built-in hover pad, which are really just the basics of what his armor can do. It is also [what he uses to travel through and manipulate time](https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/NathanielRichards(Kang), and additionally allows him to summon any weapon of his choice somewhere out of time. The suit also includes nanotechnology to help prolong his life by transferring his consciousness into a new body in case he dies.