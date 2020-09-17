Ana De Armas' New Ad Is A Diamonds Campaign With A Ben Affleck Look-Alike

This is even more true because it's seemingly the first time Ben Affleck has been really serious with someone since his split and subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with. (He dated Lindsay Shookus off and on after that split, but that relationship was long-distance and Affleck was reportedly drinking at the time.) He's now with another high-profile actress, and the two even have a movie together that is supposed to be coming out later this year. That movie, Deep Water, will intriguingly be about a married couple that isn't getting along and begins playing dark and nefarious games with one another. The thriller is expected to hit theaters on November 13. Meanwhile, I gotta ask...