Justice League’s Ray Fisher Claims DC Boss Has Issues With Joss Whedon As Well

Comic book movies might have become commonplace over the past few years, but few have had the notable history Justice League had. While fans are thrilled to see Zack Snyder's original vision for the movie coming up on HBO Max, there's also been ongoing drama between Warner Bros. and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. The 33-year-old actor has come forward with allegations of toxicity against Joss Whedon and DC higher ups during the movie's extensive reshoots, and now he's alleging that some of the execs had issues with Whedon as well.