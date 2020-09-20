Justice League’s Ray Fisher Claims DC Boss Has Issues With Joss Whedon As Well

Leave a Comment
Comic book movies might have become commonplace over the past few years, but few have had the notable history Justice League had. While fans are thrilled to see Zack Snyder's original vision for the movie coming up on HBO Max, there's also been ongoing drama between Warner Bros. and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. The 33-year-old actor has come forward with allegations of toxicity against Joss Whedon and DC higher ups during the movie's extensive reshoots, and now he's alleging that some of the execs had issues with Whedon as well.
If you aren't up on how the film came together, Joss Whedon stepped in to complete Justice League in time for its theatrical release, after Zack Snyder departed the project following a family tragedy. Extensive reshoots resulted in a vastly different movie, and Ray Fisher is now alleging abusive behavior also went unchecked throughout the process of completing the film. He recently took to social media again, this time claiming that DC boss Walter Hamada acknowledged poor behavior happening at the time.
[Walter Hamada] did throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus. A conversation wherein he did claim that Joss Whedon was an asshole that he never planned on hiring, and that did not fit his vision for the future of DC Films. Quote me on that. If it’s not true, Walter, go ahead and sue me on that.
Ray Fisher has been relatively mum about the specificities of his allegations against Joss Whedon and Warner Bros., but the actor has been regularly posting updates about the investigation on his social media accounts. Ray Fisher shared this latest allegation in an Instagram video, which claims that one producer in particular was also displeased with Whedon's work.
While the specifics of his allegations against Joss Whedon are unknown, the actor has indicated part of his ongoing campaign is to hold Warner Bros. and its execs responsible for what he feels happened on the Justice League set. If his story is accurate, it would seemingly indicate further problems with the inner workings of the DCEU at the time. You can watch Ray Fisher's full video below, and hear his latest update regarding the ongoing investigation Warner Bros. is conducting regarding Justice League's set.
Ray Fisher has been unable to share specifics about what happened due to legal reasons, but Fisher is still using his platform to connect to the public and make his side of the story heard. This includes a recent claim that Ben Affleck's Flash role was revealed days before the DC Fandome in an attempt to dwarf his own viral tweet.
While the situation continues behind closed doors, a few other Justice League stars have voiced their support of Ray Fisher. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has posted a number of times, dropping F-bombs in the process. And while Kiersey Clemons was cut from the movie's theatrical cut, she also posted in solidarity with Fisher. Meanwhile, CinemaBlend will continue you on all things Justice League as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.