No Big Deal, Just Dwayne Johnson Ripping A Security Gate With Black Adam Might

Look up 'muscles' in the dictionary and Dwayne Johnson might just turn up. The former WWE wrestler, football player, actor, producer and businessman always looks like he’s fresh out of doing somewhere around one hundred bench presses at the gym. Aside from looking great and feeling like a superhero ahead of his debut as Black Adam in the DCEU in 2021, one might ask how often The Rock really puts his hard-earned strength to use. It looks like it just helped him out with getting to work on time.