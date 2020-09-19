Comments

No Big Deal, Just Dwayne Johnson Ripping A Security Gate With Black Adam Might

Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: The Next Level

Look up 'muscles' in the dictionary and Dwayne Johnson might just turn up. The former WWE wrestler, football player, actor, producer and businessman always looks like he’s fresh out of doing somewhere around one hundred bench presses at the gym. Aside from looking great and feeling like a superhero ahead of his debut as Black Adam in the DCEU in 2021, one might ask how often The Rock really puts his hard-earned strength to use. It looks like it just helped him out with getting to work on time.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a story about how he forcibly ripped open the gate at the front of his home after a power outage locked him inside. Check out the picture from Dwayne Johnson here:

Not my finest hour ???????????, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” as to how I ripped it off ???? Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I’m ???? ready to be BLACK ADAM?????????? #ripgate

As The Rock detailed, he was dealing with a power outage at his home and the electronic gate that usually allows him to leave the premises was not budging. Dwayne Johnson said he tried to override the hydraulic system, but it was not going to open for him for another 45 minutes. The actor was due to set with “hundreds” of people from the production crew, so he ultimately decided to push and pull until he ripped open the gate leading to the above scene.

And y’all, it looks like a massive gate. 6’5 or not, this anecdote shows off Dwayne Johnson’s pure brute strength. The gate was ripped out of the red brick wall it was attached to thanks to The Rock's efforts. Johnson said his security team met with a gate technician about an hour after he unattached the fence, who were in “disbelief” and “scared” about how he was able to pull it off.

Dwayne Johnson admitted it was not his “finest hour,” but he really needed to go to work. The actor was presumably running late to the Red Notice set, which he returned to filming this week after six months of delay for the production. The Netflix film paused shooting in Atlanta, Georgia in March due to the pandemic. His co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot recently posted photos of themselves being tested for COVID-19 ahead of returning to a safe set.

Last month, The Rock, his wife Lauren Hashian and their two kids tested positive for COVID-19, as Dwayne Johnson announced in early September. He called the experience “one of the most challenging and difficult” times for his family, but thankfully each of them later beat the virus.

Once Red Notice wraps production later this year, Dwayne Johnson is expected to move over to Black Adam, which is slated to hit theaters on December 22, 2021. Check out what other movies are set to be released the coming year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release calendar.

Why Shazam!'s Zachary Levi Thought The Rock Would Prevent Him From Landing The Role
