Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Discusses The ‘Upside’ Of The Movie Premiering on Disney+

It's all been upside. It was really able to bring people some joy and inspiration at a time when they maybe needed it most. At the beginning, there was a part of me that was a little sad that I wouldn't get to lift Renee [Elise Goldsberry] up onto my shoulders and run her around a movie theater after ‘Satisfied,’ or that I wouldn't get to wrap my arms around Philippa Soo's neck at the end of that show and tell her how much she moved me. There was a part of me that was just a little sad that I wouldn't be able to be in close proximity with my brothers and sisters, to share this moment. But what has been revealed over the last few months is that this thing, it's impact and the way it's connected with people is way bigger than us.