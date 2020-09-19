Of Course, The Internet Has Thoughts On Robert Pattinson’s Accent In The Devil All The Time

Robert Pattinson’s unorthodox approach to his latest performance should come as no surprise to fans. He’s known for seeking out unexpected roles -- from Twilight to The Lighthouse -- and making them his own. Since we barely hear him speak in The Batman trailer, it’s too early to tell if the accent he adopts for Bruce Wayne will be a hit or a miss. Though based on his work on The Devil All the Time, he likely aimed to create something unique on his own.