Eddie Redmayne Confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 Filming Has Resumed And Describes The ‘New Normal’ On Set

Hopefully, the Fantastic Beasts 3 crew will be able to complete the film without further delay. There are still a lot of unknowns regarding what fans can expect to see in the latest installment of the franchise, though we do know the characters will be heading to Hogwarts. While cast members like Dan Fogler have hinted at big events on the horizon -- and the potential introduction of other Harry Potter characters into the prequel series -- the filmmakers aren’t revealing all of the film’s secrets yet. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 12, 2021.