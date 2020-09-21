Crazy Marvel Multiverse Rumor Sounds Impossible To Pull Off… Right?

It seems to be a real stretch, Possible, but MUCH harder to pull off than you’d even think possible. It’s a juicy rumor, and one that packs a lot of potential. But given the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is so far away from pre-production, it’s unlikely there’s any truth to this. Currently, Madness is down for a March 25, 2022 release date. But first, that means that the team has to get through Eternals, Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a third Spider-Man movie, and Thor: Love & Thunder before they even get to Doctor Strange. And that’s IF Black Widow stays in 2020.