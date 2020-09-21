Epic Star Wars Concept Art Shows Rey Taking On A Ton Of Stormtroopers

Leave a Comment
Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. It's hard to believe it, but the nine-film Skywalker Saga ended nearly a year ago, with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters to wrap up the story. Episode IX gave Daisy Ridley's Rey a ton of power, and newly released concept art has her taking on a large group of Stormtroopers at once.
Stormtroopers debuted in A New Hope, and are infamous for their apparently woeful aim. Still, the rebels of the franchise have never taken on a group of these infamous ground troops all by themselves. The Rise of Skywalker revealed Rey's true lineage, and concept art shows an unused sequence where she uses The Force to knock a squad of troopers on their butts. Check it out below.
FOMO alert. While The Rise of Skywalker had a ton of thrilling action and made Rey even more powerful, the above image would have been cool to watch in live-action. Because who doesn't want to see Stormtroopers get a slice of humble pie by a Jedi hero?
The above images comes to us from the social media of artist Adam Brockbank. He's worked on the concept art for a variety of major blockbusters, including installments in Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney's live-action remakes. Brockbank helps filmmakers create a visual language for their movies, before filming and set construction begins. And that includes some visuals that ultimately don't make it into the theatrical cut, including the concept art shown above.
From early in The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley's Rey was shown to be very sensitive to The Force and able to quickly learn up Jedi practices. The Rise of Skywalker revealed that these powers were given because she's a Palpatine by blood, the granddaughter of The Emperor. Her Jedi training with Leia allowed Rey to become extremely powerful, although she didn't get to Force Push an entire squad of Stormtroopers.
Instead, Rey's strength in The Force was flexed in other ways throughout The Rise of Skywalker's runtime. One of the most shocking moments came when she and Kylo Ren were pulling a ship with their powers, and she accidentally shoots Force Lightning from her fingertips. She also had that epic take down of Kylo's TIE fighter with her lightsaber.
Rey ended The Rise of Skywalker getting her happy ending, with the future of the Star Wars franchise now free from ties to the Skywalker Saga. But even though J.J. Abrams wrapped up the character's story with a neat bow, fans are already asking Daisy Ridley when she might be return to the galaxy far, far away. And while the actress isn't interested in a hasty return, she's not ruling out the possibility in a decade or so.
