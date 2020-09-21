Epic Star Wars Concept Art Shows Rey Taking On A Ton Of Stormtroopers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. It's hard to believe it, but the nine-film Skywalker Saga ended nearly a year ago, with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters to wrap up the story. Episode IX gave Daisy Ridley's Rey a ton of power, and newly released concept art has her taking on a large group of Stormtroopers at once.