James Bond Fan Art Imagines Tom Hardy As 007

Tom Hardy has ridden quite a few waves of 007 candidacy, as he’s been in the mix as a top competitor for some time. Even this past summer, when a wide field of betting odds was released to the public, he stood at 8/1 odds alongside Michael Fassbender. Though, with recent news cycles shifting the odds in the favor of other candidates, such as current cinematic Superman Henry Cavill and Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan, that picture has probably already shifted. Don’t expect to hear Tom Hardy’s thoughts on the matter any time soon, as he’s previously met that sort of questioning with the same logic as making a birthday wish.