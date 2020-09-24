Upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio Movies: What The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star Is Doing Next

The Black Hand - TBD

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in some of the best crime movies of the 21st Century, and that legacy will continue if the film adaptation of The Black Hand ever gets made. Based on Stephen Talty's book of the same name, the movie will follow the efforts of NYPD detective Joe Petrosino, who made it his mission in life to take on the mafia that had come to America from Italy. Over the course of his career, Petrosino arrested and deported dozens of criminals, but was eventually cut down by the men he was investigating. According to a Deadline report from January 2017, DiCaprio is the actor Paramount Pictures wants to see take on the role of the famed New York police officer, but the rest of the potential cast has yet to be named.