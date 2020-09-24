Upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio Movies: What The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star Is Doing Next

Leave a Comment
For nearly 30 years now, Leonardo DiCaprio has remained one of the most prominent and prolific voices in Hollywood. Looking back on each decade since the Academy Award-winning actor made his debut in the early 1990s, it's impossible to find a stretch of time where he wasn't in one of the most highly regarded movies. With everything from the box office juggernaut Titanic to his most recent appearance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio has consistently been a seemingly unstoppable force.
But as we look toward an uncertain future for the movie industry as we know it, some of Leonardo DiCaprio's biggest fans may be asking themselves, "What's next, Leo?" Well, the former teenage heartthrob-turned-playboy has several projects in the works in terms of acting as well as in a producing role, which is something he's been taking up more and more as of late. All that being said, here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming movies (as well as all those producer credits).
Killers Of The Flower Moon - TBD
Since first working together on Gangs of New York in 2002, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have made a total of five movies together, with the most recent being 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street. Well, the actor-director pairing that's responsible for several of the most popular movies of the early 2000s are planning to get back together for another go with the upcoming film adaptation of David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon. The book and movie are both based on a series of murders of the members of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma back in the 1920s and the newly formed FBI whose agents are sent to investigate the vicious crimes and the events that caused them. Longtime friend and collaborator of Scorsese and DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, is also slated to be featured in the upcoming movie.
Just like Martin Scorsese's latest film, The Irishman, Killers of the Flower Moon will debut on a streaming platform in addition to having a limited theatrical run, only this time it will be showing up on newcomer Apple TV+ instead of streaming giant Netflix, according to Deadline. Production won't get started on the film until early 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns within the Osage Nation, according to Osage News. Once principal photography picks up, the shoot is expected to last 16 weeks, which probably means Killers of the Flower Moon won't be released until the end of 2021 at the earliest.
The Devil In The White City - TBD
Leonardo DiCaprio has long been attached to the adaptation of The White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness At The Fair That Changed America, the chronicling of Dr. H.H. Holmes, who is considered to be America's first serial killer, and now it looks like it will finally happen. And although The Devil in the City has been thrown around as a possible movie for the talented and versatile actor over the years, it now appears that the story of the crazed doctor who assaulted, tortured, and murdered a suspected 200 victims over the course of a number of years in his "Murder Castle" in Chicago will appear as a limited series on Hulu.
According to a 2019 report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are few details about the project other than that it will appear on Hulu if and when it gets made. It also remains to be seen whether Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also producing the series alongside Martin Scorsese, will still get to portray one of the most sickening men in United States history.
Roosevelt - TBD
I know, I know, this is becoming more of a list about upcoming collaborations between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, but it's hard to have one without the other at this point. If this next project gets off the ground, we'll all have yet another great movie with Scorsese behind the camera directing DiCaprio in what surely will be another standout performance. The film? The long-awaited biopic about the 26th President of the United States Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt that has been discussed for years. According to a 2017 report from Deadline, Scott Bloom was hired to script the film that will one day be released by Paramount Pictures.
There are no further details about the movie or if it will be a full-on biopic of the Rough Rider's entire life or just a small portion of his political career. With Leonardo Dicaprio's love of the natural world, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the movie eto follow Roosevelt on his many journeys to what would become some of American's greatest national parks.
The Black Hand - TBD
Leonardo DiCaprio has been in some of the best crime movies of the 21st Century, and that legacy will continue if the film adaptation of The Black Hand ever gets made. Based on Stephen Talty's book of the same name, the movie will follow the efforts of NYPD detective Joe Petrosino, who made it his mission in life to take on the mafia that had come to America from Italy. Over the course of his career, Petrosino arrested and deported dozens of criminals, but was eventually cut down by the men he was investigating. According to a Deadline report from January 2017, DiCaprio is the actor Paramount Pictures wants to see take on the role of the famed New York police officer, but the rest of the potential cast has yet to be named.
There haven't been any additional details concerning The Black Hand in recent years, but fingers crossed the movie eventually sees its way into production. With a story as riveting as Joe Petrosino taking on the early form of the mob in the Big Apple and Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading role, there's nothing about this that doesn't sound amazing. I mean, who doesn't want to see DiCaprio portray a hard-nosed, no-nonsense cop in early 20th Century New York City?
The Crowded Room - TBD
This next long-rumored project involving Leonardo DiCaprio seems like it's never going to happen at this point, but that doesn't mean it's officially dead. Back in February 2015 (one year before he won an Oscar for his performance in The Revenant), DiCaprio was attached to appear in a psychological drama titled The Crowded Room, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on a non-fiction novel chronicling the life of Billy Milligan, the first person to successfully use multiple personality disorder as a defense in a United States court, the movie was being scripted by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg at the time of the announcement with DiCaprio taking on the role of the late Milligan.
A movie based on the story of Billy Milligan and his 24 personalities has been in the works for more than a quarter-century now with Leonardo DiCaprio showing an interest as far back as 1997. And while no director has been attached to this version of the project, several big-name filmmakers, including James Cameron have shown an interest in the past. It should be pointed out, however, that there haven't been any details on The Crowded Room for a little more than five years, but there's always a chance.
Projects Being Produced By Leonardo DiCaprio
Throughout the history of cinema, some of the biggest stars in front of the camera have continued their success by starting their own production companies. It's no different for Leonardo DiCaprio, who founded Appian Way Productions in 2004. In the past 16 years, DiCaprio's Appian Way has released some of the actor's most notable movies like The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant, to just name a few of 17 titles that have come from the company. In addition to the film side of things, the company has produced some of the most consequential modern documentaries like The Ivory Game, Before the Flood, and Ice on Fire, as well several television programs like the upcoming Disney+ limited series The Right Stuff.
It doesn't look like Leonardo DiCaprio or Appian Way Productions have any intention on slowing down in the near future as the list of upcoming projects being led by the company shows:
- The Right Stuff - October 9, 2020 on Disney+
- Finding 52 - TBD
- The Shining Girls - TBD
- Theodore Roosevelt - TBD
- Atari - TBD
- The Corporation - TBD
- Captain Planet - TBD
There are all the Leonardo DiCaprio movies and other projects that will either be released in the next couple of years or at least get going at some point in the near future. Make sure to check back for updates on these titles as well as others from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, and don't forget to check out the 2020 Movie Release Schedule or the 2021 New Movie Releases here at CinemaBlend.