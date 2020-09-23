Disneyland Officials Have Made A Compelling Argument For Reopening

But no matter what Disneyland wants or how safe the resort believes it can be, it all comes down to the state. California Governor Gavin Newsom has promised an announcement regarding theme parks soon, and with the increased pressure being put on the state to move, it certainly feels like the guidelines the parks need may be forthcoming. Of course, Disneyland Resort is a pretty massive beast and even though Josh D'Amaro says Disneyland is "ready" to open, it will likely still take weeks after guidelines are issued for the parks to actually reopen. Of course, that also can be good, things in California could actually get better between when the guidelines are released and when the reopening actually happens.