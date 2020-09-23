The Snyder Cut Is Bringing Key Justice League Actors Back For Reshoots

If you’re at all familiar with the making of 2017’s Justice League, then the word ‘reshoots’ don’t conjure up positive feelings. Whatever your feelings may be about Justice League’s theatrical cut are, it’s no secret that the reshoots period overseen by Joss Whedon were a hectic time that resulted in a lot of the movie being changed. Well, with the Snyder Cut, officially called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, heading to HBO Max next year, director Zack Snyder is gearing up for some reshoots of his own, and he’ll bring back several of the movie’s main stars for them.