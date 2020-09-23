The Snyder Cut Is Bringing Key Justice League Actors Back For Reshoots

Leave a Comment
If you’re at all familiar with the making of 2017’s Justice League, then the word ‘reshoots’ don’t conjure up positive feelings. Whatever your feelings may be about Justice League’s theatrical cut are, it’s no secret that the reshoots period overseen by Joss Whedon were a hectic time that resulted in a lot of the movie being changed. Well, with the Snyder Cut, officially called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, heading to HBO Max next year, director Zack Snyder is gearing up for some reshoots of his own, and he’ll bring back several of the movie’s main stars for them.
According to THR, Zack Snyder will start filming new scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League in October, and among the folks returning are Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. There’s no word on if Jason Momoa and Ezra Fisher will participate in these reshoots as Aquaman and Flash, respectively, but the shoot is only expected to last about a week.
It’s unclear if the Snyder Cut’s reshoots are simply intended to polish up the final product or if Zack Snyder will use that time to alter the story in a significant way, although one can reasonably assume that there won’t be anywhere near the amount of changes that the Joss Whedon-helmed reshoots brought. In any case, with upwards of $30 million reportedly being spent on putting the Snyder Cut together, allocating part of that budget for some quick reshoots makes sense.
What’s especially interesting about this report is that Ray Fisher is involved with the Snyder Cut reshoots. Granted, he’s made it quite clear over the years how much he enjoyed working with Zack Snyder on Justice League, but Fisher is also currently in a public dispute with Warner Bros. The actor accused Joss Whedon’s treatment of Justice League’s cast and crew as being “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Furthermore, Fisher accused producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns of enabling Whedon’s behavior, with Johns allegedly “making a thinly veiled threat” to Fisher’s career when he tried to take his grievances “up the proper chain of command.”
Needless to say that Ray Fisher’s feud with Warner Bros has escalated, with Fisher recently announcing that he’d made an official request for WarnerMedia to hire a new investigator to look into the matter. Jason Momoa and Kiersey Clemons (who will be seen as Iris West in the Snyder Cut) have also come out in support of Fisher, with Momoa saying that what happened during the Joss Whedon-helmed reshoots “needs proper investigation.”
