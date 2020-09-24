Reese Witherspoon Shares '90s Selfie With Paul Rudd And Of Course He Hasn't Aged

Seriously? He looks the same! To reiterate, Paul Rudd was a little less than half as old as he is now in this photo. Yet, somehow here he is looking like he just stepped out of a time machine, maybe just a few years after taking this photo. The actor was 27 at the time, and he’s currently 51, but I no longer accept attaching an age to the actor. He must be some kind of vampire. Or is he secretly a member of Marvel’s Eternals? We sadly won’t know the latter until next year now since the studio just moved the MCU film to November 2021.