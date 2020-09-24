Reese Witherspoon Shares '90s Selfie With Paul Rudd And Of Course He Hasn't Aged

Leave a Comment
Did you know Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invented the selfie? While it may not be etched into the history books yet, the pair seem to have been snapping pics fit for Instagram before digital cameras and smart phones existed, clearly making them the inventors of the popular pastime. Who needs a third wheel when you can extend your arms out? Oh, how we’ve evolved.
Reese Witherspoon took to social media to share an adorable picture of her and Paul Rudd 24 years ago. She’s surprised she even knew how to selfie at the time, but we can’t take our eyes off the timeless Paul Rudd. Take a look:
Seriously? He looks the same! To reiterate, Paul Rudd was a little less than half as old as he is now in this photo. Yet, somehow here he is looking like he just stepped out of a time machine, maybe just a few years after taking this photo. The actor was 27 at the time, and he’s currently 51, but I no longer accept attaching an age to the actor. He must be some kind of vampire. Or is he secretly a member of Marvel’s Eternals? We sadly won’t know the latter until next year now since the studio just moved the MCU film to November 2021.
Sure Reese Witherspoon still looks youthful today too, but you can tell she’s in the early years of her career. Hollywood went crazy with the photo posted on Instagram, with Natalie Portman commenting to thank Reese for it, her Big Little Lies husband Adam Scott calling them “babies” and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot calling her a “trendsetter.” Lena Waithe said Witherspoon is “always” ahead of her time.
Back in 1996, Paul Rudd would have just had his big break with Clueless, the Amy Heckerling classic that had Alicia Silverstone starring as Cher and spewing the line “As if!” Witherspoon must have been 20 in the above picture, with a few films under her belt, including The Man in the Moon and A Far Off Place. It's pretty crazy that they became pals back in the day before both of their careers skyrocketed. They would later be in 2010’s How Do You Know together as well.
Of course, we’re not the first to point out Paul Rudd’s youthful glow. His Avengers co-star Chris Evans wished him a happy birthday this year by calling it the 21st anniversary of his 30th birthday. Then during the Clueless reunion last year, he was asked about the anomaly, to which he said he’s 80 years old on the inside. His co-star Breckin Meyer had this theory:
On the set of Clueless they would come and they would get us like 20 minutes before set, and then on Paul's trailer they would knock like an hour beforehand because he had to finish sucking the lifeblood out of the babies he takes in order to maintain [his youth], and then he was camera-ready.
You think it’s funny… but I’m actually considering this. Anyway, Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon are just as adorable (and then some more so) as they were in 1996, and we can't wait to see them in their upcoming projects, including Legally Blonde 3 and Ant-Man 3, respectively Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on your favorite celebrities.