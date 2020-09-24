Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photos Shows How The Movie Is Filming With Social Distancing

We live in a world that just generally feels more dangerous than it used to. Things you never thought you had to be afraid of before are now quite real threats. Such is the case with COVID-19, and also the dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie, which will continue the newest chapter of the Jurassic Park franchise is now back at work filming the movie, but the production is trying to do so in the safest possible way, and now we have an idea what that actually looks like.