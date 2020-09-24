10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In October 2020

WarGames

Nostalgia might not be what it used to be, but in a pinch, it makes for a temporary escape into a world where all one needed to hack a military computer was a phone line and some movie magic. WarGames has remained a prime choice for ‘80s movie fans, as this Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy dramedy sees thermonuclear war in the cards after a teen hacker stumbles upon what looks like a game, but is so much more. Fans of the source novel for Ready Player One know that this was one of the big changes made to that film’s cinematic incarnation, and you can now see the movie that was one of Ernest Cline’s easter egg challenges. What a perfect refresher just before Ready Player Two’s November release in bookstores far and wide.