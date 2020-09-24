Japan’s Life-Size Godzilla Attraction Looks Absolutely Wild

Leave a Comment
The great thing about theme parks are the way that they let you experience your favorite stories in ways that you can't by just watching or reading them. If you want to know what it's really like to walk on the surface of an alien planet in the Star Wars galaxy, you can do that. If you want to walk down Diagon Alley and find your own magic wand, you can. And if you want to be eaten by Godzilla, now you can. Wait, what?
Yes, that's really a thing that can happen, as a Godzilla museum that recently opened in Japan has constructed an attraction that will let guests zip line right into the gaping maw of the massive kaiju. We'd seen some concept art of what the eventual experience would look like, but now we have some actual images of the real thing and it looks just as terrifying as we'd all feared/hoped. Check it out.
This looks pretty amazing. It's got more sharp teeth than you can count, a wide-open mouth, and eyes that somehow look hungry. It looks like just the sort of thing you're going to want to zip line into. The attraction is part of a Godzilla museum that is itself a temporary installation in a Japanese theme park. The zip line attraction has certainly been under construction for some time, so hopefully, it's going to be hanging around for a while. While the museum might technically be temporary it could still be a long-term installation.
If you're a serious Godzilla fan than this would have to be a dream come true. Alternatively, if you're a theme park person, this looks like something worth checking out. It's only frustrating that things trans-continental flights aren't necessarily the best idea at the moment. All the more reason I hope there are plans to keep this zip line installed for a long time to come.
There are a few other images floating around social media that show off the massive Godzilla from other angles, as well as something that looks absolutely gross. I'm not sure what this last thing is supposed to be. Perhaps it's Godzilla's most recent meal?
It's honestly more than a little surprising that there isn't an entire theme park land someplace dedicated to Godzilla and all the other kaiju. Godzilla is part of the longest-running film franchise in history. He's still incredibly popular today and we're seeing new projects all the time both in Japan as well as in Hollywood, showing just how wide a fanbase the kaiju universe has become.