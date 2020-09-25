Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy Talks About The Real-Life Impact American Pie Had On His Life

Dan Levy's comments come from his recent appearance on the talk/food show Hot Ones. On the show Levy was tasked with talking about his life and career while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. And while much of the conversation was focused on his work on Schitt's Creek, the conversation did eventually turn to the subject of American Pie. The movie made a whopping $235.5 million when it was released in theaters, and remains quotable today. But that also means that people think Dan Levy might have had sex with a pie.