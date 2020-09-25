6 Movie Marathons To Get You Through Halloween

Happy Halloween season! It’s officially the best time of year to revisit the best spooky movies. But I get it, sometimes it's tough to decide where to even start. These days, the libraries available to us immensely stretches the row of DVDs or VHS tapes on our shelves we used to dust off come October. There are riches of streaming services at our fingertips and so many films to explore to get into the spirit of things. Fortunately, we’ve conjured up six themed marathons to check out depending on what streaming service you prefer to stick around on.