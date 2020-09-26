Could Netflix’s Enola Holmes Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Says

So it sounds like there’s nothing concrete yet but that there definitely could be something in the works. Harry Bradbeer also told Decider that he believes there’s a lot of lingering issues for the Holmes siblings -- including Sam Claflin’s Mycroft, the eldest brother -- to still resolve. He said that in addition to exploring the family’s dysfunctions, he’d also like to lean into historical accuracy and shine a light on some of the human rights issues that took place during that time period. In other words, it seems as though he has some idea of how to proceed if Netflix does give a sequel a green light.