Full Metal Jacket’s Matthew Modine Talks About How Toxic The Filming Location Was

We had to get out of Beckton Gas Works, because it was scheduled for demolition. They leased us the property for a period of time. And then we had to get out of there. … That was one of the most toxic places I’ve ever been in my life. If you go to the Wikipedia page for Beckton Gas Works, it’ll illustrate all of the cancerous chemicals, more than a couple dozen cancerous chemicals, that were in [the air]. We'd be having a cup of tea in the morning and a pastry, and the truck would go by, you know, one of the film trucks, and all the dust would fall in. Because we were young and stupid, you didn't think about it. You just drank the tea and ate the pastry, and didn't think too much about the dust. There was asbestos everywhere from the buildings that were knocked down. Asbestos was a miracle building material for a long time. It was fireproof. Nobody thought about it being something that was dangerous.