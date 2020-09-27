Excellent News, Bill And Ted Face The Music Has Already Dropped Its Cost To Rent

For plenty of cinephiles that cut their teeth on ‘80s and ‘90s movies, Bill and Ted Face the Music was meant to be a truly historic event (in more ways than one). It took decades for the time traveling duo to be reunited, but the buzz was big for the third installment of the franchise. That is, until COVID-19 shifted how basically every movie from 2020 was going to be released, leading to a ton of uncertainty over the movie’s premiere.