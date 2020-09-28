Kevin James Confirms Why He Loves Working On Adam Sandler Movies

Leave a Comment
Adam Sandler’s unique brand of humor isn’t the only thing that’s drawn audiences to his films over the years. Fans also love that fact that he consistently works with collaborators like Chris Rock and David Spade. Given Sandler’s real-life friendships with so many of his co-stars, the chemistry among all of them really shines through in their various films. And longtime friend Kevin James loves working on those films for that very reason:
It’s always family, yeah absolutely. It’s the greatest. It’s literally like going back to summer camp with all your friends. It’s really a fun time, you know. You got all of ‘em there.
The sentiments Kevin James shared with Access Hollywood shouldn’t come as a surprise given just how much fun he, Sandler and their co-stars seem to have on set. Whether it be on screen or through bloopers, there never seems to be a dull moment whenever the band gets back together for a new film.
James has been making movies with Adam Sandler for well over a decade now, with the two having starred alongside each other in movies like I Now Pronounce you Chuck & Larry, Pixels, Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania. In addition, James has starred in films like Zookeeper and Here Comes the Boom, which were produced under Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions Banner. James and Sandler are next set to star in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween.
The public may have differing views on Adam Sandler’s body of work, but one thing that most people seem to be in agreement on is that he’s a fun person to work with. Actress Lauren Lapkus, who starred in Happy Madison’s The Wrong Missy, talked up the familial vibe she felt while working on the set. This, as she points out, stems from the fact that the company has utilized many of the same employees for decades, leading to a closeness among the crew.
Aside from people talking about just how fun it is to hang out with Adam Sandler, others have spoken to his kindness. Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson got to team up with Sandler to perform a song on the sketch show, and Davidson would later rave about how wonderful it was to work with the SNL legend.
Despite his comedic persona, Sandler has proven to be a sentimental person. This was especially evident when he posted a tribute to his late Grown Ups co-star, Cameron Boyce, on what would have been his 21st birthday.
There’s a reason Adam Sandler has been able to make movies for so many years and, based on his colleagues’ sentiments, it would appear to be due to the friendly and collaborative environment he’s created on his projects. With this, it’s fair to say that he’ll likely continue making movies with his friends for years to come.
Sandler’s newest movie, Hubie Halloween, arrives on Netflix on October 7.