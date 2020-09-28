Kevin James Confirms Why He Loves Working On Adam Sandler Movies

The public may have differing views on Adam Sandler’s body of work, but one thing that most people seem to be in agreement on is that he’s a fun person to work with. Actress Lauren Lapkus, who starred in Happy Madison’s The Wrong Missy, talked up the familial vibe she felt while working on the set. This, as she points out, stems from the fact that the company has utilized many of the same employees for decades, leading to a closeness among the crew.