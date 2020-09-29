Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Shares His Hopes For Kraglin in Vol. 3

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, with every single installment of Phase Three resulting in critical and box office success. But some franchises have managed to stand out among the rest as fan favorites, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Fans are eager to see how the trilogy will end with Vol. 3, and actor Sean Gunn recently shared his hopes for Kraglin.
Sean Gunn plays a unique role in the MCU. Because in addition to his character Kraglin, the Gilmore Girls alum also stands in for Rocket during filming, acting opposite the rest of the cast before visual effects and Bradley Cooper's voice make the Guardian a reality. Fans are also invested in Kraglin, and Gunn shared his hopes for the Ravager in Guardians 3, saying:
We left off with Kraglin where he obviously hadn't figured the arrow out, and I think he still had a lot to learn. Kraglin's had an unusual journey going from the right-hand man, not really knowing what's right or wrong, deciding that Yondu was wrong but then having to change his mind and come back to the fold. And so I just want the best for Kraglin, I hope that he learns.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Sean Gunn is hoping for some real Kraglin growth in Guardians fo the Galaxy Vol. 3. And in addition to gaining proper control over Yondu's signature arrow, he's also hoping the character has more control over his own personal path. And without his leader/friend with him, Yondu is seemingly going to have to grow up fast for the threequel.
Sean Gunn's comments to TheMovieDweeb helps to show just how passionate the actor is about his dual role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the public doesn't get to enjoy his on set performances as Rocket Raccoon, Kraglin has a special place in the hearts of Guardians of the Galaxy fans. He was cut out of Avengers: Endgame's final action sequence, so the last time we saw the character was during Guardians 2's credits.
Later in his same interview, Sean Gunn explained how his hopes and dreams ultimately won't decide what will happen to Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Instead, his job is to show up no set and tell the story written and directed by his brother James. In his words,
One thing that I enjoy as an actor is it's not my job to decide what I want to see from the characters, that's the job of the script and the storytellers and the movie itself, and the fans. I'm way more interested in what [the fans] would like to see from Kraglin in the third movie. What I would like to see is immaterial, because my job is to just play the moments and play the scenes. What I want to happen, that's not really in my job description, so I always like to hear what fans want and what they want to see. That is compelling to me.
That's certainly a health way of looking at it, and no doubt helps Sean Gunn separate from the various characters he's played throughout the years. The 46 year-old actor has already spent years playing Rocket and Kraglin for the MCU in four movies thus far. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most highly anticipated projects coming from Marvel, with fans eager to see the ultimate fate of its cast of characters.
After a relatively small role in the original Guardians movie, Kraglin got much more screen time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He was part of a mutiny against Yondu, before eventually changing his mind and backing his Ravager boss. He was also shown mourning Michael Rooker's character after his death, and attempting to get the hang of that deadly arrow.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in the next few years during Phase Five. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.