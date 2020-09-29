Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Shares His Hopes For Kraglin in Vol. 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, with every single installment of Phase Three resulting in critical and box office success. But some franchises have managed to stand out among the rest as fan favorites, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Fans are eager to see how the trilogy will end with Vol. 3, and actor Sean Gunn recently shared his hopes for Kraglin.