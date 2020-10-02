The Dark Knight Rises: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Christopher Nolan's Final Batman Movie

Warner Bros. Pitched The Idea Of Casting Leonardo DiCaprio As The Riddler

Shortly after the release of The Dark Knight, everyone from fans to critics were wondering who would pick up where The Joker left off in the eventual third installment in the trilogy. With every villain from Harley Quinn to The Penguin getting thrown around, there was one member of Batman's Rogues Gallery that higher ups at Warner Bros. wanted to include, and they reportedly had an actor in mind.

In Empire's (via Batman-News) preview of The Dark Knight Rises, David Goyer revealed that after the 2008 film's premiere, he was approached by an executive who told him the studio wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to bring The Riddler to life on the big screen. Obviously, this didn't happen, but Leo did get a chance to play an enigmatic character in Christopher Nolan's Inception between his two big Batman movies.