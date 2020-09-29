Why Mission: Impossible's Henry Cavill Is Very ‘Jealous’ Of M:I 7 Filming Right Now

Henry Cavill has lucked into a lot of gigs that require quite a bit of hard work, as he’s already played Superman, Sherlock Holmes and is putting his name into the world to become the next James Bond. And somehow, amongst this wealth of opportunities that the man has scored, he’s still finding himself hung up on a past job, jealous of the fact that Mission: Impossible 7 is happening right now, and he’s not a part of it. Who can blame him though, as this jealousy was sparked by the fact that his experience filming Mission: Impossible - Fallout was such a good one that he wishes he could be back with Tom Cruise and company.