The Internet Has Thoughts About Spider-Man Game Swapping Lead To Look Like Tom Holland For PS5

So whether you’ll play Spider-Man for the first time on the PS5 or you’ve already gone through the PS4 version of the game and plan on upgrading, just be aware going in that Peter Parker will look a lot different than he originally depicted. However, that’s not the only thing the P55’s Spider-Man is bringing to the table. The game will also boast improved graphics (including building windows having true reflections), more sharply-defined characters, a higher frame rate and various other upgrades. The Spider-Man costume worn by Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man will also be one of three new suits that players can obtain.