Idris Elba Set To Go Toe-To-Toe With A Lion In A New Thriller

No specific plot details for Beast have been revealed yet, but it’s described as being in the vein of 2016’s The Shallows, which saw Blake Lively’s character trying to survive a great white shark attack. Whether that means Idris Elba will be on screen for nearly all of Beast like Lively was for The Shallows, or Beast will have more integral supporting cast members, remains to be seen, but no doubt the mere mention of Elba fighting a lion is an enticing prospect to many moviegoers.