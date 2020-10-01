How Much Bill And Ted Face The Music Actually Made From Its At-Home Release

The point is, a lot of the VOD movies released in 2020 have either been bigger budget films with more at stake given the costly price tag or indie movies that might have been released on VOD in a given year anyway. To me, Bill and Ted Face The Music has been an interesting test case for a movie that didn’t necessarily need to be seen on a big screen, like Tenet, to be enjoyed to its full value. I'm sure Bill and Ted 3's bold final scene would have been cool in a big screen format, but it was a fun watch regardless. And with its success, I'd be interested to see how other mid-budget products fare in this weird time we're living in. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, be excellent to each other.