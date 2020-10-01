No Time To Die Has Officially Released Billie Eilish's Theme Song Video And It's Retro James Bond Cool

If the world had taken the path it was supposed to, the music video for Billie Eilish’s title track to No Time To Die would have probably dropped shortly after the hauntingly beautiful song was released in February. But with the 25th James Bond film being pushed, what was once a timely debut seemed to hit at the worst possible time imaginable. Though if a song is good enough, it shouldn’t matter how long it takes for that video to drop; which leads us to today. Without any further delay, please enjoy your first look at the music video for Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die.