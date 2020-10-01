No Time To Die Has Officially Released Billie Eilish's Theme Song Video And It's Retro James Bond Cool

Leave a Comment
If the world had taken the path it was supposed to, the music video for Billie Eilish’s title track to No Time To Die would have probably dropped shortly after the hauntingly beautiful song was released in February. But with the 25th James Bond film being pushed, what was once a timely debut seemed to hit at the worst possible time imaginable. Though if a song is good enough, it shouldn’t matter how long it takes for that video to drop; which leads us to today. Without any further delay, please enjoy your first look at the music video for Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die.
This video is a further reminder of why Billie Eilish’s hiring to co-write and sing No Time To Die’s opening ballad was probably one of the best ideas when it comes to director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s entry into the Bond canon. Now taking the title of the youngest artist to ever record a 007 theme, Eilish could be seen by some as a strategic move to get “the kids” interested in the James Bond series. But if you look at the songs that came before hers in the era of Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish’s musical aesthetic fits oh so perfectly.
No Time To Die is the end of the Craig era, a period in which we’ve seen the world’s premier superspy get his heart broken, with huge losses fueling his mission focused mindset to get true revenge. Just as James and Dr. Madeleine Swann seemed to have driven off into a fruitful relationship, and potential marriage, things seem to hit the rocks because of Dr. Swann’s big, mysterious secret.
The James Bond movies have taken a serious and grounded tone that see Daniel Craig’s iconic performance depict a man who is not only beset by emotional hurdles, but huge action set-piece friendly obstacles as well. So while we’re only hearing the opening titles version of this tune for the moment, composer Hans Zimmer has probably thought up some adrenaline charged uses for this somber melody.
Waiting is the only thing fans can do at the moment, as No Time To Die will take aim for audiences hearts and minds on November 12th in the UK and November 20th in the US; with the soundtrack set to hit shelves a day after the film debuts in the UK. Whether you listen to it before or after seeing the film is up to you, dear readers. Just know that no matter your choice, James Bond will return to CinemaBlend.
