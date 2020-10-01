What Bette Midler Is Looking Most Forward To With Hocus Pocus 2

Leave a Comment
Although Hocus Pocus bombed when it theaters in the summer of 1993 during the original Jurassic Park’s reign over the box office, Kenny Ortega’s family-friendly spookfest is now one of the most watched movies during Halloween season. And a sequel starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters is finally in the works. But what’s the latest amuck for Hocus Pocus 2?
Bette Midler confirmed that her long-awaited reunion with Winifred is still coming, they are just in the “talking logistics” phase of development. The actress/singer shared what she’s most excited for to ET with these words:
I can't wait to fly!
Bette Midler’s got her broomstick ready and we cannot wait! Early this year, it was announced that Hairspray director Adam Shankman would be helming Hocus Pocus 2 from a script by Workaholics writer Jen D'Angelo. In contrast with previous reports of a sequel for the franchise featuring a new cast, the version currently in the works will bring back Midler, Parker and Najimy after over 25 years.
The last update was from Sarah Jessica Parker over summer who cemented her interest but left it a bit open ended saying “we'll see what the future holds” in her comments. It should be noted that Adam Shankman is currently also signed as director for the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. His long-awaited musical may take priority before jumping on to Hocus Pocus 2.
The Sanderson Sisters will get to test out playing their iconic witches earlier than you think for the virtual fundraising event, In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The reunion benefitting the New York Restoration Project is set to be happening on October 30 after other nostalgic events of its kind such as one for Father of the Bride last week.
Funny enough, Bette Midler urged Disney to greenlight a Hocus Pocus project before she becomes a “corpse” because she wanted to fly again then too with her fellow actresses. Midler has always been fond of Winifred and has coined her one of her favorite roles of all time. We’ll have to see if other actors from the original Hocus Pocus join in to the movie as well.
Thora Birch, who played Dani in the 1993 movie, has been in the loop with Disney’s plans to revitalize the franchise for years and got together with a bunch of the cast in 2018 for a Freeform event. It would be fun to see Doug Jones play Billy Butcherson too, along with more of the main cast. But that remains to be seen.
In the meantime, Bette Midler is playing the late women's rights activist Bella Abzug in the Gloria Steinem biopic, The Glorias, currently available to buy. Disney+ subscribers can watch Hocus Pocus on repeat this Halloween season of course while we wait to see them fly again.